Microfinance and SACCOs urged to embrace digital technologies

The microfinance and SACCOs sector has been urged to leverage digital technologies in driving growth and sustainability while prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. This was the key takeaway from the 2nd Annual Microfinance and SACCOs Governance Forum, held at Mt. Zion Hotel in Kampala last evening under the theme “Digital Transformation and Sustainability in Microfinance.” Goretti Masadde, CEO of the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, emphasized the critical role of microfinance and SACCOs in fostering financial inclusion and community development.