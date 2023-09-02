Meteorological authority decries underfunding

The metrological authority is calling for more funding to help them improve on weather forecast dissemination across the country. According to the authority, they had planned to translate weather information into 35 languages across the country, however, a shortage of finances has meant that they could only handle five, according to the Ag. Executive Director Dr. Bob Alex Ogwang. The authority is in the midst of a campaign to publicize above-normal heavy rains between September to December.