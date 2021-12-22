Medical interns, doctors call off strike but issue ultimatum to gov't

The Federation of Uganda Medical Interns and Uganda Medical Association have announced the suspension of a strike that was declared early November over welfare concerns. They said following a meeting with the president and ministry of health officials, they decided to suspend the strike until May of 2022 as they monitor implementation of the government promises. However, other fraternities like intern nurses and pharmacists as well as Lab specialists employed in government medical facilities said they are still on strike since their concerns were not catered for.