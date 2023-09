Masindi leaders accuse each other in front of IGG

Masindi District leaders have exchanged bitter counter accusations before the inspector general of government Beti Kamya, each accusing the other of corruption and meddling in each others affairs. The counter accusations arose during a prompt visit by the IGG to the district, following a tip off by the RDC Emmy Ngabirano, about the fights in the district, that have hampered service delivery in district.