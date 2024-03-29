Masindi district, Jane Goodall Institute team up for briquette factory

Masindi District, in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute, is poised to construct a briquette factory aimed at reducing the number of people encroaching on Budongo Forest for charcoal and firewood. District leaders emphasize the project's timeliness as forests in the area are increasingly threatened, endangering natural habitats for wildlife. Olivia Nabukeya, the district environment officer, explains that the briquettes will be made from sugar wastes and other weeds.