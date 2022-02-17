Many special needs students yet to return to school

Teachers at the Special Needs Education Unit at Misanvu Demonstration school in Bukomansimbi have revealed that only 9 out of the 30 learners who were in the school before the Covid-19 lockdown have returned after schools resumed. The school covers the 9 districts of greater Masaka. Ann Florence Nakabuye, who heads the unit at the school says parents have refused to return the students to school despite the school's efforts to convince the parents.