Makerere University launches policy to combat harassment and cyberbullying

In a bid to end sexual harassment and cyberbullying, Makerere University has launched a policy to enable students and other members of the university community to report issues of harassment. The Ivory Tower has been in the spotlight over sexual harassment reports against students and cyberbullying — a notable example being the famous case of Henry Suubi, who was trolled for coming to the institution with a metallic suitcase in 2023. Makerere Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe also revealed that the witness protection loophole has been closed in the new policy and system, allowing whistleblowers to come forward and report perpetrators of sexual violence and bullying without fear.