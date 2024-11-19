Makerere's student work scheme oversubscribed

Makerere University says its new student work scheme is now oversubscribed, with more learners seeking opportunities. In May this year, Makerere University launched a work scheme aimed at supporting financially struggling students with tuition, accommodation, meals, and other expenses. This followed the decision by Makerere University's 153rd council, during its sitting on October 6, 2021, to approve the policy. Our reporter, Lydia Felly Akullu, spoke to some of the beneficiaries, and this is what they had to say…