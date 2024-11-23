Local contractors unhappy at being locked out of projects

Local contractors, united as the Uganda National Association of Builders, Suppliers, and Engineering Contractors, have asked the Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) to stop offering bulk lots, which they believe keep them out of the competition for contracts. They argue that bulk lots favor international players, who have bigger capital outlays, whereas the PPDA is mandated to prioritize Ugandan citizens and resident companies in public procurement to ensure skill and technology transfer.