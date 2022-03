Leaders halt projects on plot in Kasanje as houses are broken

Security has been summoned to suppress crowds in Kasanjje town council after locals clashed in a land conflict. According to locals, a section of landowners had started demolishing tenants' houses including those belonging to the vulnerable. The RDC Noah Nkuki halted all projects on land pending a probe and asked police to arrest all land brokers who are said to be fomenting the conflict.