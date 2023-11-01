Lands minister exchanges with MP Tinkasimiire

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba says she is determined to stop transactions on the disputed Naigaga Community land in Kagadi District. There was a heated exchange between Nabakooba and Buyaga County West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire when the MP denied knowledge of grabbing the said land. This played out as the members of the Physical Infrastructure Committee received responses from Nabakooba to a petition by Buyaga residents who are contesting the give away of the lan