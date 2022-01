LAND COMMISSION CASE: Byenkya charged with obstruction of justice

The Chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission Beatrice Byenkya has been charged with abuse of office and released on bail along with two of her bodyguards. Byenkya, and three police officers in her security detail, are accused of misuse of office and obstructing the Inspectorate of Government officers from searching her office in a land probe last week. Edward Muhumuza reports that Byenkya pleaded not guilty to both charges.