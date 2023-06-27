Kyambogo University urges fast-tracking of UNITE for quality teacher education

Kyambogo University is calling for the fast-tracking of UNITE - the Uganda National Institute of Teacher Education, following its establishment as a standard in the national teacher policy. According to the Kyambogo University vice-chancellor Prof Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya, his institution had initially been mandated to oversee the quality of teachers. Times have since changed and along with requirements of the teacher training, calling for an independent body to oversee the process.