Kyabazinga assures subjects over Kingdom land

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV says the kingdom does not sell but only leases its land to those who are interested. In the recent past, the kingdom has experienced many land wrangles. The Kyabazinga spoke during an event to mark his 9th coronation anniversary at the Namungaalwe playground in Kigulu chiefdom’s Iganga District. The First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, on behalf of President Museveni, spoke about the importance of preserving marriages and families through culture.