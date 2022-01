KENYA-UGANDA BORDER DISPUTE:Uganda relaxes border protocols to ease crisis

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng maintains that the mandatory COVID-19 tests by truck drive will continue, however at a reduced rate of 25 dollars or 88,631 shillings. The truck drivers have for a week now been protesting the mandatory Covid-19 test set at 30 dollars or 110,000 fees on the Ugandan side.