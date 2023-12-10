Kampala's vanishing spaces: Concern mounts over the disappearing green spaces | Panorama

Kampala City's wetlands and green spaces are giving way to human settlement and public infrastructure to the detriment of the environment and the quality of life. The city's green belt is a natural asset key for sustainable living in the city undergoing a population boom on account of rural-urban migration. Can development in the city be sustained in the likely event that these critical ecosystems are damaged beyond repair?