Joy as Kabale commissions bridge works

Authorities, residents and local leadership in Kabale district have expressed hope and joy as Kabale district officials commissioned the construction of the vital Kyanamira Bridge. The Katokye-Kyanamira Bridge located in Katokye-Kyanamira Sub County, in Ndorwa East, connects four sub counties to Kabale town. However, it is prone to flooding during the rainy season.