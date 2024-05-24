Islanders cry out over FY 2024 2025 budget

Last week, Parliament passed a shs72.13 trillion budget for 2024/25, with government allocating a paltry shs 4 billion shillings for the 38 primary schools in Uganda for the next financial year. However stakeholders in some districts such as Kalangala, feel left out given the magnitude of needs. According to the district planner Kalangala district, Abbas-Miiro Kizito, funding to schools and related amenities across the islands is far less that what is required to for the wider population. He cites Namatale primary school, in Buzire island as stark reminder of education disparity due to lack of as class rooms, halls, and staff rooms, with some of the children still studying under trees.