Interns should be patient as gov’t resolves issues - Aceng

Minister for Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says interns are not public servants and therefore are free to quit and forfeit being registered as Medical Doctors if they can’t wait for government to fulfil its promises. Dr. Aceng’s comments come as more health workers join the industrial action that has lasted more than five weeks. She was speaking on the sidelines of the accelerated Covid19 vaccination campaign in Western Uganda.