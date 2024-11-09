Insurers tasked to automate claim processing

Although the law mandates that insurers settle claims within 60 days after all accurate and undisputed documentation is submitted, many cases of delayed or unpaid claims persist, leaving billions tied up in the insurance appeals tribunal. To address this, Ibrahim Kaddunabbi, CEO of the Insurance Regulatory Authority, has urged insurers to automate claims processing to ensure timely settlements which is core to their business purpose. Christine Nassuna, Managing Director of AAR Health Insurance, acknowledges that while they face challenges like high technology costs and Uganda’s network issues, they have begun automating patients’ biometrics. The move is intended to reduce on physical visits and are working towards real-time claim processing.