Hundreds of Rwandans turn up to vote in Kampala

The 2024 Rwandan Presidential and Parliamentary elections have kicked off with the Rwandan citizens in the Diaspora casting their votes at embassies and consulates in the countries where they live. In Uganda, thousands of Rwandans voted at the Rwandan High Commission in Kampala. NTV's DANIEL KIBET reports that the Rwandan High Commission facilitated some of the voters to travel from as far as western Uganda to Kampala to vote because it is the only polling center in Uganda.