How the law treats the defence of mental illness

After the murder of Uttam Bandhari on Friday last week, the Police and the family of Corporal Ivan Wabwire who shot him dead, have come out to indicate that the police constable has a mental condition. Pleading insanity is a complete defence in law provided for under Section 11 of the Penal Code. The defendant has to be able to plead mental insanity during the committal of the offence.