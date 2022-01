How schools fared on the second day

Schools have prioritized the implementation of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures amidst the surging Covid 19 infections in the country. This follows the reopening of schools across the country amidst a third covid19 wave due to the new omicron variant. School heads we have talked to say they cannot afford to go back to another shutdown and so, implementing the COVID 19 SOPs is the only way to go.