How Hanyiga wrote an anthem for Inzhu Ya Masaaba

Every anthem is considered a prayer to God asking for the protection of the people it represents, and thanking Him for the gifts he has given them. This is the mantra Maayi Catherine Eleanor Hanyiga had in mind when she put pen to paper, composing the anthem of Inzu Ya Masaaba, the Bugisu Cultural Institution. Hanyiga is an accomplished composer and musician, who led the choir at St Andrews Cathedral Church in Mbale City for 30 years, from 1984 to 2014. She has also mentored many others who have gone on to form their own choirs.