Heavy rains break down bridges blocking access in Kanungu

Kanungu District residents and authorities are seeking funds to repair several broken bridges that have literally cut off the area from the rest of the country, following heavy rains in that washed them away at the beginning of this month. According to authorities there the most affected are Kiruruma Bridge connecting Kanungu to Rukungiri through Kambuga, Hamurwa Bridge connecting Kanungu to Kabale and several others within the District. This has affected many residents, who are now resorting to moving on foot .