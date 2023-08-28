Harriet Nakwedde faces arrest over failure to pay court costs

Kayunga District Woman MP Aidah Nantaba has asked the High Court sitting in Mukono to summon her former electoral rival for the seat, Harriet Nakwedde of the National Unity Platform to be arrested for failing to pay her court fees as ordered. Nakwedde lost an electoral petition to Nantaba earlier this year and was ordered to pay the sitting MP over 20 million shillings in fines. Nakwedde and her supporters were later arrested when it emerged that they were fundraising to raise money to pay Nantaba. This prompted Nantaba to announce that she would forgive Nakwedde for the fine. However, many were today taken by surprise when the court summoned Nakwedde to court for failing to pay the fines.