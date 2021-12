Govt: leave partisanship out of UPDF deployment in DRC

The minister for ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi says partisanship should be left out of the UPDF’s deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was responding to the leader of the People's Front for Transition pressure group Dr. Kizza Besigye says the UPDF that is hunting the ADF militants in DRC should withdraw.