Government given till Tuesday next week to table report on Kizza Besigye abduction

Parliament has directed the executive to return to the house with a statement on the alleged abduction of former FDC president Dr. Col. Kizza Besigye in Kenya. This followed a statement by Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda in the house regarding the recent abduction of several Ugandans, calling for the house’s condemnation of the act. The government has until Tuesday to provide a credible explanation of what happened in Kenya.