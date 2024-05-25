Gov’t to extend over 68,000 connections to Kagadi

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa says she will conduct sixty-eight thousand short power connections in Kagadi District under the Electricity Access Scale-up Project. Nankabirwa, who was presiding over the belated Women’s Day Celebrations for Kagadi District at Mpeefu Model Primary School, said the move was intended to enhance power consumption in the area.The five year World Bank project will cost Ugandans about 2.4 trillion Uganda shillings, over time, but will become effective in July.