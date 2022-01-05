Gov’t to block unvaccinated teachers from school

It could be the end of employment for school teachers who are unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid-19. According to State Minister for Primary Education, Joyce Moriku Kaducu only those who have taken the jab will be allowed in class when schools reopen Monday next week. All public school teachers will be given up to two weeks to report or be replaced on the payroll. As Edward Muhumuza reports, the Ministry of Health has also prohibited mandatory testing for Covid-19 ahead of school reopening.