Gov’t set to earn more from the lottery sector

In the last financial year 2022/23, the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) generated Shs151 billion in taxes. With the launch of the national lottery in partnership with Ithuba Uganda announced, the national lottery is expected to generate annual revenue to the government of Shs 147bn. The CEO of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board says an investment of $14m has already been made by the South African-based firm and effective 1st June 2024, jackpots worth Shs 2..5 bn are ready to be worn by Ugandans above the age of 18.