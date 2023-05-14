Gov’t flags off students to China for an ICT competition

The Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Labour have seen off a team of 17 university students heading to China for an ICT competition later this month. The students were drawn from Makerere, Muni, and Kyambogo Universities after a countrywide competition, run by electronics giant Huawei. Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong (JA LIJO) commended Huawei for the supporting growth of IT among the youth, urging them to keep up the case.