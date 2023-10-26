FY 2024 25 BUDGET :Ministries tasked to prioritize agricultural sector

The Presidential Advisory Committee on budget for the financial year 2024/2025 has tasked ministries and government departments to prioritize the agricultural sector since its Uganda’s economic backbone. Some of the area that have been singled out is the urgent support for scientists at the National Agriculture Research Organisation and National Agriculture Research Institute to develop seeds and vaccines and revamping the Kajjansi Aquaculture to promote fish farming. Framers have as well been urged to utilize swamps for fish farming than rice production