Findings show that some refugees are illegally repatriated

The Uganda Virus Research Institute, in collaboration with the University of Cape Town in South Africa, has wrapped up a three-week study on refugee well-being in the country. Their findings, gathered from refugee camps like Bidibidi among others, indicate that refugees, especially from Sudan, continue to face insecurity in the country. Some are at risk of re-abduction and being taken back to the countries they fled from.