FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION: UN, UK call for more focus on behaviour change

Ahead of International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation on Sunday, United Nations has called upon the government to strengthen legal and policy frameworks and also focus on behaviour change and some norms as one of the ways to eliminate FGM. The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Kate Airey has urged the government to focus on women and girls as this will lay a strong basis for achieving the country's goal of attaining middle-income status by 2040.FGM is mainly practiced in the eastern part of the country among the Sabiny living in districts such as Bukwo, Kapchorwa and Kween.