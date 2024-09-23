FDC Katonga Road faction faces setbacks in registration

The Katonga Road faction of the FDC continues to face hurdles in their bid to register as the People’s Front for Freedom political party. The Electoral Commission recently raised concerns over the proposed party name, citing potential confusion with a similar reserved name, the People Power Front (PPF). This comes after Interim President Erias Lukwago issued a one-week ultimatum to the commission last Monday, demanding registration forms and clarity on the party name and color. However, today the faction was met with frustration when they stormed the Electoral Commission offices, only to be informed by Paul Bukenya, the assistant spokesperson, that all commissioners were away on official field duties.