Experts discuss how AI is transforming decision-making in business

Staying with Digital Matters - Artificial intelligence (AI) can help businesses with valuable insights that can enable them to make data-driven decisions. Through analyzing large data sets, AI algorithms can identify customer preferences, market trends, and patterns that human analysts may not be able to predict. In part two of this series, Joan Salmon speaks to technology gurus on how businesses can gain a competitive edge. However, business owners must approach AI adoption with caution.