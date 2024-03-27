Exodus Police Sacco's income soars, urges digitization

The net interest income of the Exodus Police Sacco increased by three billion shillings, rising from four billion in 2022 to seven billion in 2023. This significant growth was highlighted during the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Sacco, where the Acting Inspector General of Police, Godfrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, urged leaders to digitize its operations. Katsigazi also advised police officers not to heed individuals who discourage them from saving.