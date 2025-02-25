Eron Kiiza returned to Kitalya prison until Monday

Kampala lawyer Eron Kiiza has been returned to Kitalya Prison until Monday next week after the High Court postponed the delivery of its ruling in his appeal. This followed concerns by Judge Douglas Singiza about the Attorney General's failure to respond to some of the submissions from Kiiza's lawyers. The General Court Martial last month sentenced Kiiza to nine months in prison for contempt of court, but his lawyers filed an application seeking court orders for his release after the Supreme Court ruled that military courts had no power to try civilians. Prior to his imprisonment, Kiiza was part of the lawyers who represented veteran politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale at the General.