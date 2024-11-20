Equal Opportunities Commission flags barriers to power access in Uganda

The Equal Opportunities Commission has raised concerns over the numerous but significant barriers to power connectivity in Uganda. In its 11th report released today, key findings include the high cost of installation, with a single electricity pole priced at 2.5 million shillings and the unit rate at 1,000 shillings, making power access unaffordable for many Ugandans, especially in regions like Karamoja and West Nile, where grid connectivity is minimal. The report also criticizes delays in government projects and calls for an end to the creation of new districts and cities. Instead, the Equal Opportunities Commission is urging the central government to focus on improving infrastructure in existing jurisdictions. Additionally, the report calls for a review of the salary gap between top public sector officials, which exceeds 739 million shillings every year, as David Ijjo reports.