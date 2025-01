Endless vandalism of the pylons affecting power distribution in Kabale

Managers of the 132 KV Mirama-Kabale-Karukara double circuit transmission line are frustrated by the endless vandalism of the pylons, which is affecting power distribution in the area. According to Julius Musinguzi, the site manager of CCC International Engineering Limited, 3,000 kilograms of pylon/tower angle stepping bolts and nuts have been stolen.