Eligible NSSF savers to have access to funds

It’s now official, beginning Monday next week, some people who save with the National Social Security Fund/NSSF who are 45 years of age and above, will be able to access 20% of their savings.Since the NNSF Law was amended, there has not been regulations to effect Section 20(a) of this amendment which will allow workers who have saved for 10 years and are 45 years and above to access their funds.As SOLOMON KAWEESA reports, the regulations are in place and 5 billions shillings is expected to be paid per week.