EAC marks 25th anniversary with summit in Arusha

Preparations are underway for the 25th anniversary celebrations of the East African Community, with a series of events planned to commemorate the milestone. EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva has confirmed that the highlight of the celebrations will be the 24th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State, scheduled for November 30, 2024, in Arusha, Tanzania. All East African Heads of State are expected to attend, where they will reflect on the achievements of the EAC over the past 25 years and discuss strategies for further integration within the region.