Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National NRM MPs agree to enact amendments on army court
  • 2 National Mukono residents cry out for justice after forced eviction by URC
  • 3 National Aga Khan IV laid to rest in Aswan, Egypt
  • 4 National Minister orders Hoima security to arrest land grabbers
  • 5 National Masaka journalists demand release of colleague detained over Bishop controversy