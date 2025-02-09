EAC and SADC unite to end DRC conflict

Going forward, the East African Community and Southern African Development Community will work together to end the conflicts in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that have persisted for nearly three decades. This comes after the leaders of both blocs agreed to combine efforts in a joint summit held in Tanzania on Saturday. In the following report, DANIEL KIBET asks whether the EAC-SADC combined force will yield results and silence the guns of war in Eastern DRC.