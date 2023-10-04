Deputy Speaker Tayebwa promises resolution on controversial digital number plates issue

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has rekindled the hope of Members of Parliament who want concerns or queries about the controversial digital number plates project addressed. Tayebwa disclosed to the MPs that the Security Minister, Major General Jim Muhwezi was given 30 days which have since elapsed, to address fears of Kampala City Traders Association when the Physical Infrastructure Committee of Parliament was abruptly stopped from processing their petition. Jackson Onyango who was at Parliament, says Tayebwa didn’t however make mention of the specific date when the Security Minister Jim Muhwezi shall brief the August House on the same issue.