CSOs urge earnings disclosure in mining

Civil society organizations under the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative have urged the government to compel companies in the mining sector to declare their earnings if the country is to benefit from its vast resources. This call was made during the launch of the 2022/23 National Extractives Transparency Report, which tracks earnings and actors in the minerals sector. However, without a law compelling such declarations, it is difficult to reconcile earnings and production for certain minerals.