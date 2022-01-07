COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov’t admits country is in the third wave

The Ministry of Health has declared that the country is under the 3rd wave of the covid-19 pandemic with an average of 1000 cases registered daily over the last fortnight. There is a realized jump in admissions in hospitals with 500 undergoing treatment in facilities across the country. The World Health Organization warns on the need for vigilance against the highly contagious omicron that has had a record 2.3 million cases registered globally on a single day with 8,000 deaths.