Civil Society urges government to empower women in financial services

Civil Society Organizations have asked the government to prioritize programs on mindset change in societies to enable women to participate in inclusive financial services. They say women are critical in national development, but societal stereotypes have locked them out of accessing financial services. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Uganda's population currently stands at forty-six and a half million people. DANIEL KIBET reports that out of these, females account for fifty-one percent, but just ten percent of them can access formal financial services.