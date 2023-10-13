Civil society activists want policy on food storage

Civil Society Organizations involved in the promotion of food security want every household to have a food storage facility. They say every household used to have a granary which contributed a lot to food security. Members of the Uganda Parliamentary Alliance on Food and Nutrition Security say they are consulting cultural leaders to inform the framing of a bill and a policy on food storage. They spoke to journalists ahead of World Food Day celebrations on 16th October in Mukono district.