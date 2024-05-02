Impounded immature coffee worth 40M destroyed

Premature coffee valued at 40 million shillings, impounded by officials of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority in a joint operation with the police, has been destroyed. The order to destroy the coffee was made by the Kibaale Magistrates Court. The same court remanded George Nsereko, a resident of Kihande village in Masindi district, to Kibaale government prisons on charges of harvesting immature coffee cherries. The operation targeted individuals involved in the harvesting and trading of immature coffee in Kibaale District.